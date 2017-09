VIDEO: Raiders fans will fight over anything.. including an Uber! 😂 pic.twitter.com/fSYewFfCCF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 21, 2017

I can’t whether or not the guy in the Derek Carr jersey stole an uber from the guy wearing a Marshawn Lynch jersey, or vice versa, but either way, this is a pretty violent scrap over a ride.

After the haymakers begin, keep an eye out for a lady with a cane who comes in swinging. It’s unclear which side she’s on.

There’s always lyft, fellas.