Rocky Gale's Model Sister One of Many People to Greatly Enjoyed His First Career Home Run

Rocky Gale was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2006, but decided to play college baseball at the University of Portland. When he was done there he was drafted again by the San Diego Padres in 2010. He’s been in the Padres organization ever since, racking up 2,198 minor league at-bats and making 11-game stint with the Padres in 2015.

On Wednesday night Gale started at catcher for San Diego versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the bottom of the 2nd inning he hit a 2-run home run, the first of his major league career.

This is even more unexpected for the 29-year old because he’s only hit 11 minor league home runs in 624 minor league games. The look on his face as he rounded the bases was everything good and pure in sports.

Rocky Gale hit his first @MLB home run after 2,000 at-bats in the Minors.

One of the people posting memes of Gale’s reaction was his sister Hannah.

Hannah is a model and that tweet is on-brand because her Instagram says she’s here for the memes.

