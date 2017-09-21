Roundup: Ricky Williams Arrested, Lawrence O'Donnell's Freak Out, Puerto Rico Without Power

Alice Eve … Puerto Rico may be out of power for 4-to-6 months … Death Wish coffee recalls cold brew cans … police looking for information about jogging pooper … video shows police punching a man outside the Penguins’ arena … 10-year old dies trying to save 2-year old cousin … Bernie Casey died … video of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell freaking out … humpback whales are forming super-groups … Sam Waterson will appear on SVU this season … Taco Bell is going to open a bunch of non-drive-thru locations so they can sell booze …

Roger Goodell’s contract extension is “getting done” for some reason. [ESPN]

Ricky Williams was arrested on traffic warrants on Tuesday. [Statesman]

LeBron James wants to help Derrick Rose secure a big contract. [The Score]

Amazon wants Premier League broadcast rights. [Daily Mail]

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson celebrated his 37th birthday pretty intensely. [Page Six]

Journalists, you are what you tweet. [Poynter]

Another “Story Time With RoFlo”:

My embarrassing Sportscenter moment, kinda featuring @notthefakeSVP. pic.twitter.com/kRclNRChYR — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) September 21, 2017

The first trailer for the new Tomb Raider movie.

Remember the NBA lockout and how young these guys were?

LeBron James speaks to global business leaders.