Seinfeld Recalls Awkward Situation Where They Cut Steinbrenner Out of Show Because He Wasn't Funny

Jerry Seinfeld joined Rich Eisen’s radio show on Wednesday. After Eisen asked why they chose the Yankees for George to work for on the sitcom as opposed to the Mets, Seinfeld said that Eisen could answer that himself — George Steinbrenner is funnier than the Wilpons.

Nevertheless, there was a tricky spot when they actually booked the real Steinbrenner for the show, but he stunk, and they had to tell him he was cut out. “He actually did a scene in the show,” Seinfeld said. “And it was terrible. We couldn’t use it. We cut him out. He wasn’t funny. I don’t remember exactly what went wrong with it, but it was quite an awkward situation.”

As Seinfeld recollected, Larry David, who had booked Steinbrenner for the spot (and obviously was the one who played him on the show), had to make that phone call.

If only tape existed ………