The 49ers And Rams Played a Great Game In Front Of An Empty Stadium
By: Ryan Phillips | 2 hours ago
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams matched up for Thursday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium in what wound up being a great Week 3 game. Unfortunately, no one showed up to watch.
Check out these crowd shots from what was a brutal crowd in Santa Clara.
I think it’s fair to say that wasn’t a good crowd.
Sadly, the fans missed what might have been the best Thursday Night Football game ever. It was a shootout that was in doubt until late in the fourth quarter. The Rams wound up winning 41-39.
Empty stadiums are a problem the NFL is seriously concerned about right now and in particularly the league’s California teams are struggling.
