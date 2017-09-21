The 49ers And Rams Played a Great Game In Front Of An Empty Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams matched up for Thursday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium in what wound up being a great Week 3 game. Unfortunately, no one showed up to watch.

Check out these crowd shots from what was a brutal crowd in Santa Clara.

From my vantage point 3 minutes to go 2ND quarter. #49ers vs #Rams pic.twitter.com/pYbJPFNV6q — Colin Resch (@colinresch) September 22, 2017

Up in the nose bleed section A post shared by Don Gunn (@dgunner72) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

First time at Levi's Stadium! Still a Niner Fan! A post shared by Sergio Acedo (@pastoracedo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

#LARams on the move ⬅️ #NFL #TNF A post shared by Bryan Pinkerton 🔞 (@bpink13) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

I realized that I’ve been to a @sjearthquakes game, a @sfgiants game, and now this @49ers game… all within the past six days. #sobro A post shared by joshuakhunter (@joshuakhunter) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

@c2h6o_ jelly? Work trip! #wishtheboyswereplaying A post shared by Saul (@saulsalinas1) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Almost can't see all the empty seats from up here…. 😪 A post shared by Adj (@spookym3) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Game observations during Thursday Night Football in Santa Clara! #ThursdayNightLights A post shared by Shandelle Marie (@shandelle_marie) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

I think it’s fair to say that wasn’t a good crowd.

Sadly, the fans missed what might have been the best Thursday Night Football game ever. It was a shootout that was in doubt until late in the fourth quarter. The Rams wound up winning 41-39.

Empty stadiums are a problem the NFL is seriously concerned about right now and in particularly the league’s California teams are struggling.