The 49ers And Rams Played a Great Game In Front Of An Empty Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams matched up for Thursday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium in what wound up being a great Week 3 game. Unfortunately, no one showed up to watch.

Check out these crowd shots from what was a brutal crowd in Santa Clara.

Up in the nose bleed section

A post shared by Don Gunn (@dgunner72) on

First time at Levi's Stadium! Still a Niner Fan!

A post shared by Sergio Acedo (@pastoracedo) on

#LARams on the move ⬅️ #NFL #TNF

A post shared by Bryan Pinkerton 🔞 (@bpink13) on

@c2h6o_ jelly? Work trip! #wishtheboyswereplaying

A post shared by Saul (@saulsalinas1) on

Almost can't see all the empty seats from up here…. 😪

A post shared by Adj (@spookym3) on

Game observations during Thursday Night Football in Santa Clara! #ThursdayNightLights

A post shared by Shandelle Marie (@shandelle_marie) on

I think it’s fair to say that wasn’t a good crowd.

Sadly, the fans missed what might have been the best Thursday Night Football game ever. It was a shootout that was in doubt until late in the fourth quarter. The Rams wound up winning 41-39.

Empty stadiums are a problem the NFL is seriously concerned about right now and in particularly the league’s California teams are struggling.

