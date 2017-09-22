Albert Haynesworth Wants Everyone To Know He's "trying to smash" Regardless of Race

Albert Haynesworth accused his ex-girlfriend Brittany Jackson of physical and emotional abuse earlier this week. In the wake of these allegations, people are bringing up comments Haynesworth allegedly made back in 2011 when he was accused of sexual assault. The quote was apparently, “She’s just upset I have a White girlfriend. I couldn’t tell you the last time I dated a Black girl. I don’t even like Black girls.”

On Thursday night Haynesworth took to social media to defend himself saying that he likes all women and would never alienate 1/6th* of the US population. Presumably he is referring to black women with that fraction, but US Census information puts the number of Black or African Americans at 13.3% which is closer to 1/8th. And half that would be women. So maybe he actually meant 1/16th? Or maybe he just guessed.

Fractions aside, he also made sure everyone knows that he’s “trying to smash” and is also “a squirrel trying to get a [nut emoji].”