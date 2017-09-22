AUDIO: Mike Valenti's Notre Dame Rant Has Aged Like a Fine Wine

Notre Dame and Michigan State will match-up in a battle of run-first offenses Saturday night in East Lansing. It will be the last iteration of this storied rivalry until 2026. Long-term bragging rights are on the line.

It wouldn’t be proper due diligence to prepare without the annual revisit of Mike Valenti’s epic rant after the 2006 game. Valenti, co-hosting with Terry Foster, let loose with all of his feelings after the Spartans — his team — blew a 37-21 lead against the Irish.

His passion is still as white-hot now, 11 years later. His commitment to laying waste to everyone involved in the meltdown surpassed his desire to keep his voice.

It is always an enjoyable listen.

But, it’s aged so well because of what’s happened since. The Spartans, against long odds, won Big Ten championships. They finally made their way back to the Rose Bowl after the 2013 season. They made the College Football Playoff. The program ascended to heights a battered MSU fan could never have imagined.

And, speaking as a partisan, the successes wouldn’t have been as sweet without the years of pain.

Valenti personally has enjoyed a great run in the Detroit market. He is the top talent in the area and is reportedly under consideration to replace Mike Francesa at WFAN. His outburst didn’t have any adverse impact on his career, and he doesn’t run from it.

Make plays! And enjoy.