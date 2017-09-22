Knicks on Carmelo Anthony's Trade Status: "Our Plan is Carmelo Will Be With Us When We Start Practice Next Week"

Will this be Carmelo Anthony’s last weekend as a member of the New York Knicks? He said he wanted to be traded this summer, but unlike Kyrie Irving – who asked to be traded, and was dealt – Melo has a no-trade clause that makes this tricky. He wants to go to Houston; as of now, the Rockets have nothing to offer New York.

The only other team thought to be in the race is Portland. They’ve got one of the best backcourts in the NBA, and one of the players, CJ McCollum, has been recruiting Melo all summer. But Carmelo Anthony is a diva, we know that. We forced a trade from Denver. He felt threatened by Jeremy Lin and ran him out of town. Melo demanded a massive contract and the Knicks gave it to him. And now, the decision is squarely on him: Will he put his ego aside so he can play for a contender at the end of his career? At 33, Anthony’s window to be a factor on a team chasing a title is almost closed.

Thursday, I offered my thoughts on the situation:

Carmelo Anthony's people are trying a Hail Mary attempt to get him to Houston (Knicks won't do it) … before he accepts a deal to Portland — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 21, 2017

Then ESPN reporter Chris Haynes offered his:

Here's the video: Chris Haynes – "I think there's a very good chance he (Carmelo Anthony) probably will be traded before (training) camp." pic.twitter.com/8xInXEjsE4 — Salman Ali (@RedNationHoops) September 21, 2017

This morning, the Knicks held a Q&A with the media, and naturally, Melo came up.

Steve Mills says Carmelo Anthony will be at media day/training camp and remain a Knick (for now) pic.twitter.com/JSqL08OczT — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) September 22, 2017

So will Carmelo be traded this weekend? If not, will he show up for camp next week or hold out for a trade? There’s always the option of just continuing to steal money from the Knicks on a sinking ship.

Good thing the Knicks have his replacement ready! Michael Beasley will take all the shots. I’m sure he’ll help with the maturation of Kristaps Porzingis.