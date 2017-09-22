Colin Cowherd And Dan Patrick Broach Subject of Failing LA Chargers Moving Back to San Diego

The national chorus ripping the Los Angeles Chargers continued Friday, as both Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd joined the fray. Both guys took to the airwaves to blast the move and the optics of it, while questioning what the NFL could do to improve the situation.

Both guys referred to an interview with The Athletic’s Don Banks that we wrote about on Thursday. In it, Banks claimed he believed the league was already discussing moving the Chargers back to San Diego.

Here’s what Patrick had to say:

It’s clear Patrick thinks the way this has been handled has been awful. Somehow the NFL didn’t understand the climate in Los Angeles or San Diego when it allowed Dean Spanos to move his franchise.

Here’s Cowherd’s rant:

Cowherd’s point that the league would have stepped in to prevent certain teams from moving is completely correct. So far it appears the league overestimated interest in Los Angeles and underestimated it in San Diego. The fact that there’s more buzz in the Chargers old city than their new one is, frankly, incredible. And the buzz coming from San Diego is all negative.

This is a mess and the more the national narrative continues to butt against the move the worse it’s going to look.