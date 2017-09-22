PM Roundup: Jessica Chastain, Byron Buxton's Emergence, Ezekiel Elliott's Suspension Could Start Immediately Upon Court Ruling

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, a soothing balm for your late Friday irritation.

“Molly’s Game” looks really good: Personal favorite Jessica Chastain has a new movie coming out called “Molly’s Game” and it looks fantastic.

Buxton pushing Twins towards playoffs: Former super-prospect Byron Buxton has finally come of age and is leading the Minnesota Twins in a pennant race.

Zeke could wind up out this week: The NFL won’t rule out starting Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension on Monday night. If the Fifth Circuit rules in the league’s favor it could order the suspension to begin immediately.

The original Ronaldo is 41 today: Happy birthday to Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo who is 41 years old today. Ronaldo is one of the most prolific goal scorers in history, here’s a look back at his life and legacy.

Tweet of the Day:

This is such a difficult action to defend and HOLY CRAP HOW DID I MISS ALEX SMITH LAYING OUT A DEFENSIVE END THAT'S MY QUARTERBACK pic.twitter.com/Te4GsxS0Zj

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) September 21, 2017

Alex Smith laying the lumber!

