Rams-49ers Attendance Was Over 70,000, That Should Quiet That Silly Empty NFL Stadium Narrative

As predicted, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers played a thrilling Thursday night football game. A nation with extremely high expectations for the quality of play was not let down as these two must-see teams delivered. Rams-Niners is as good as it gets. Always has been, always will be.

Perhaps that’s why Levi’s Stadium was packed to the gills with over 70,000 fanatics. That’s right, over 70,000! Want to make something of it?

The attendance figure doesn’t lie.

Pay no attention to those biased empty stadium photos you may have seen on social media.

Late arriving crowd to @LevisStadium #49ers vs #Rams pic.twitter.com/oWEUHj98Kw

— Colin Resch (@colinresch) September 22, 2017

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Colin Resch (@colinresch) September 22, 2017

@c2h6o_ jelly? Work trip! #wishtheboyswereplaying A post shared by Saul (@saulsalinas1) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Pay no attention to the professional photographer who accidentally captured a teeming section of Niners fans on the opening drive.

One has to think people like Ryan Phillips and others who propagate the idea that fans aren’t attending football games feel pretty silly when a box score reveals an attendance figure larger than the stadium’s capacity.

The Niners’ attendance is just fine. And consistent. What are the odds that San Francisco would draw the same amount of very real and engaged fans in both Week 3 and Week 1?

Feelings aren’t facts. It may feel as though there weren’t many human beings at Levi’s Stadium last night, but the empirical data shows otherwise.

Everything is A-OK. Don’t believe the rumors.