Revenge on Conor McGregor is Nearly Impossible, Even If You Get a Picture With His Mom

Conor McGregor was promoting his rematch with Nate Diaz 51 weeks ago at the UFC 205 press conference. That’s where Jeremy Stephens unexpectedly became the victim of McGregor’s most epic burn. Stephens said he would give McGregor a tough fight and that he was the hardest hitting person in their division. McGregor’s response of “Who da fook is that guy?” was flawless.

Stephens was silenced for nearly a year, but on Thursday he finally responded by posting a picture with McGregor’s mom. It was simple, harmless, late, silly, stupid, and funny. May everyone Conor McGregor has ever embarrassed exact similar revenge.