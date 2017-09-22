Roundup: BYU Green Lights Soda; Tom Price's Private Planes; Prince George Can't Have a Best Friend

Jimmy Kimmel is mad as hell … Beyond the X’s and O’s of Penn State’s cutting-edge offense … The Killers are back … So are paper voting ballots … Sean Spicer will contact the proper authorities if you ask for a comment … Twitter will meet with Senate investigators … Ric Flair swears off alcohol … Plenty of cheap Rams-Niners tickets were out there … BYU’s dining halls will now allow caffeinated drinks … Jared Goff may actually be good … HBO orders Watchmen pilot … Scouting Vladimir Guerrero was something special … Bill Murray does thing … Demi Lovato fed up with questions regarding her sexuality … The SEC has a coaching problem … Today is the last day of your life … Hell yes, Target maps … Ben Roethlisberger tried real hard … The NFL really wants London to happen … Wives be cheating … Australian prime minister literally head-butted … Did Bobby Riggs tank the Battle of the Sexes … There’s a big ol’ pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean … The legend of David S. Pumpkins … Nebraska fires AD Shawn Eichorst … 4-year-old killed after reaching into grandma’s purse for candy, finding a gun instead … Who isn’t in the market for a $2.7 million car … Tom Price really enjoys a private jet … Clemson kicker tears ACL … and, finally, Paulina Gretzky.

Yo, they’re out there keeping Prince George from making a best friend. [Today]

Lawrence O’Donnell had a rough broadcast in late August. The leaked footage of his anger is a must-watch. [Mediaite]

Anyone else just slightly on edge over the North Korean escalation? [New Yorker]

Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio State football programs all worth over $1 billion. [Wall Street Journal]

Et tu, Jeopardy?

Honest question: do you like Carpool Karaoke?

Mount Rushmore, kinda weird.