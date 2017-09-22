Su'a Cravens Is Leaving Gobs of His Jerseys in a Dick's Parking Lot for Anyone Who Wants Them

Su'a Cravens, who played safety at USC and was drafted by the Skins in the 2nd round of the 2016 Draft, left the team in early September, reportedly considering retirement. Earlier this week, there were rumblings that he planned to return, but then the team placed him on the Reserve/Left Squad list, which ended his season.

Last night, Cravens announced that he’s going to be leaving several full garbage bags of his jerseys in a Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot this weekend, first come first serve:

Dulles Town Center Saturday @ 12 noon in front of Dicks Sporting Goods. To all the fans supporting me thank you. Get yours FREE OF CHARGE!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NtdfG18rRK — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) September 22, 2017

I’d definitely read a 1,500-word Dan Steinberg piece about the fans who show up for this extravaganza.