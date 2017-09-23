Carmelo Anthony Traded to Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA Never Stops Delivering

The New York Knicks have agreed to deal Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round draft pick, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The latest off-season NBA blockbuster makes the Western Conference even deeper and intriguing. Anthony and fellow newcomer Paul George will complement Russell Westbrook in Billy Donovan’s system. By definition, this is a superteam. A superteam that may be the fourth-best roster in the West. All three stars are free agents after the year so this appears to be a YOLO moment for the trio.

It appears Sam Presti did some shrewd negotiating himself.

Oklahoma City turned Enes Kanter, Victor Oladipo, Sabonis, Doug McDermott and a second round pick this summer into PG and Carmelo Anthony. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) September 23, 2017

George and Westbrook were key players in getting Anthony to waive his no-trade clause and explore much greener pastures in OKC. The longtime Knick averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds last year with the hapless franchise. It will be interesting to see what type of chemistry the three-headed monster develops. Anthony and Westbrook are both notorious alphas and George is going from a top dog to second- or third — fiddle.

The most pressing thing for now is figuring out of T-shirt makers are going to go with Oklahomelo or Ok7ahoma.