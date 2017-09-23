NBA USA Today Sports

Donald Trump Has Withdrawn the Golden State Warriors White House Invitation

NBA

The Golden State Warriors were going to vote on whether or not they would visit the White House. Stephen Curry said that he would not go. Don’t worry about how the rest of the players would have voted because Donald Trump said on Twitter this morning that the “invitation is withdrawn.”

