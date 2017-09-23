LeBron James Takes Stephen Curry's Side, Calls Donald Trump a "Bum" on Twitter

LeBron James is now involved in the very fresh Donald Trump – Stephen Curry beef. James echoed the thoughts of many saying that if Curry had already decided not to go, Trump can’t take back an invitation that hadn’t even technically been extended yet. He also called the president a “bum” and said “going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!” Read those words again in the actual tweet.
