Penn State is locked in a dogfight with Iowa. Heisman Trophy hopeful Saquon Barkley is doing all he can to lead the Nittany Lions to victory. Midway through the third quarter he has 163 rushing yards and another 47 yards receiving. But it’s not so much what he’s doing, it’s how he’s doing it.

Check out this these of runs, which double as draft smut for running back-needed teams at the NFL level.

pic.twitter.com/HTTbbNnfha Saquon Barkley is the best player in the country hands down. #Heisman #cheatcodes — Bradly Fuhrmeister (@BradlyFuhr) September 24, 2017

Saquon jump cut 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g80YgucJrE — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 24, 2017

So he’s good.