VIDEO: Michigan State Runs Extremely Rare 52-Yard QB Sneak Play

Michigan State spotted Notre Dame 14 points in less than five minutes and now faces a huge uphill climb. The only hope is to string together some 52-yard quarterback sneaks together. And that’s tough to bank on because Brian Lewerke’s first one was one of the odder short-yardage plays you’ll ever see.

