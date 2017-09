Rutgers-Nebraska is definitely the game of the day so you likely saw Jerome Washington’s absurd catch live. Please forgive the redundancy, it was just that good. Washington opted to use his back heels and rear end with only minimal help from his hands. Interesting and effective.

