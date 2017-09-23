VIDEO: Trace McSorley Throws Walk-Off Touchdown, Penn State Survives Iowa

Penn State’s Trace McSorley floated in a 7-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson on the final play in Iowa City as the Nittany Lions survived the Hawkeyes, 21-19. James Franklin’s decision to have all-everything running back Saquon Barkley stay in to block worked and 4th-ranked PSU kept playoff hopes alive in the always-difficult Kinnick night.
Latest Leads
2hr
4hr
8hr
VIDEO: Rutgers WR Jerome Washington Caught a Pass With His Feet
Incredibly resourceful.
11hr
12hr
13hr
LeBron James Takes Stephen Curry's Side, Calls Donald Trump a "Bum" on Twitter
“Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!
13hr
Carmelo Anthony Willing to Accept Trade to Cleveland or Oklahoma City
Melo just wants to move.
15hr
Donald Trump on NFL Protesters: Fans Should Change the Channel or Leave the Stadium
Donald Trump is taking on the NFL.
16hr
Comments