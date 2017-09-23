VIDEO: Trace McSorley Throws Walk-Off Touchdown, Penn State Survives Iowa

NCAAF USA Today Sports

Penn State’s Trace McSorley floated in a 7-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson on the final play in Iowa City as the Nittany Lions survived the Hawkeyes, 21-19. James Franklin’s decision to have all-everything running back Saquon Barkley stay in to block worked and 4th-ranked PSU kept playoff hopes alive in the always-difficult Kinnick night.

