Barry Odom Went on Rant After 2nd Straight Missouri Home Blowout: "I'm going to win here, that's going to happen"

The Missouri Tigers lost a second consecutive home game in completely non-competitive fashion, falling to Auburn 51-14. That loss came one week after getting embarrassed at home 35-3 (and trailing 28-3 at halftime) to Purdue. Missouri also lost at home to South Carolina 31-13, so they are 1-3 to start the season and have yet to hit the road. (The only win came over FCS Missouri State).

That resulted in this Barry Odom rant after the game.

Time will tell if this is a rallying moment of the program or the sign that Odom will not survive a second season at his alma mater.

I will say that it is a bit off-putting to hear comparisons to very down eras. Missouri was in the SEC title game less than three years ago, for the second consecutive season.