Cam Jordan Ruthlessly Ripped Cam Newton's Wardrobe Choices, Ability as a Pocket Passer

The New Orleans Saints are used to giving up a ton of yards to opposing quarterbacks, so excuse them if they gloat a little bit after shutting down the Carolina Panthers. Cam Newton was taken out of the game after throwing three interceptions, and averaging 6 yards per pass attempt (and again only getting 16 rushing yards).

Defensive end Cam Jordan had plenty to say about Newton after the game, hitting on a variety of things ranging from his play to his wardrobe (via the Charlotte Observer).

“Clearly he’s trying to be more of a pocket passer and I’m OK with it,” Jordan said. But he saved the best for Cam Newton’s wardrobe choices.

Cam Jordan didn't hold back on criticizing Cam Newton's game – and wardrobe – after whooping up on Panthers Sunday:

“Anytime he tried to scoot out, we showed up on his high heels. Not that he wears high heels – I don’t think so yet, right?” Jordan asked. “I mean, he’s gone with the grandma hat and the onesie. The Coachella onesie?”

When told that it was a romper, Jordan quickly added that the Saints “romped him.”