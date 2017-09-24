Dwyane Wade Bulls Buyout Done, What's Next: Cavs or Heat?

Dwyane Wade’s much-anticipated buyout from the Chicago Bulls has been agreed upon, according to KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Presumably before the season, we’ll learn where the future Hall of Famer is headed. The two likeliest scenarios are Cleveland, where he’d reunite with Banana Boat BFF LeBron James, or Miami, where he’d finish out his career.

While Wade’s exit from Miami was messy, Pat Riley was pretty effusive in his praise at a recent press conference. If I were a betting man……

UPDATE: Woj adds two more potential destinations: