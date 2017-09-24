Ford Field Kitchen Fire Nicely Sums Up the Detroit Lions Experience

To make matters worse for the #lions. The food is on fire at Ford Field by the locker room. pic.twitter.com/aLFNDj4kc3 — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) September 24, 2017

The Detroit Lions appeared to take 32-30 lead over the Atlanta Falcons with eight seconds remaining thanks to a Golden Tate touchdown catch. The play was overturned on replay and a 10-second runoff applied, ending the game and sending the Ford Field faithful home burning mad. Even as an extremely biased Lions Stockholm Syndrome sufferer, I can admit it was the proper call.

Some foot near the locker rooms, however, decided to rage against the perceived injustice by catching on fire. Smoke filled the hallway as players walked off the field.

There's a small fire in the tunnel near the Lions locker room. Media not allowed to go further. pic.twitter.com/VojHhAetqc — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) September 24, 2017

Something is on fire near the #DetroitLions locker room. All the jokes to follow but everybody be safe!🔥🙄 https://t.co/1jjBNoEZRo — Ashley C. Woods (@Ash_Detroit) September 24, 2017

Thankfully, a single food service employee jumped into action and just kind of looked at the raging flames before shutting the door.

Upon further review, yeah, still not an ideal situation.