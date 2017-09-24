FS1's Ray Lewis Knelt with Ravens During National Anthem, Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Locked Arms with Players

The Baltimore Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars game in London provided our first look at what the national anthem reaction will be across the NFL in the wake of President Donald Trump’s comments this weekend.

Members of the Ravens and Jaguars kneeled during the national anthem in response to Trump tweets including Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis. pic.twitter.com/fGrfIoRtdz — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) September 24, 2017

Dozens of players on both sides took a knee, significantly more than ever before, while those standing locked arms in a show of unity.

Ray Lewis, former Raven and current FS1 personality, joined those kneeling. Lewis has been far from Colin Kaepernick’s biggest supporter.

Ravens players, along with Ray Lewis, take a knee during the national anthem in London. pic.twitter.com/TcMnCvj33b — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) September 24, 2017

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who gave $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee, was on the sidelines.