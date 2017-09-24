Kelvin Benjamin Got His Left Knee Bent Underneath Him, Going to Locker Room

Last week, the Carolina Panthers lost Greg Olsen to a broken foot. Cam Newton’s other favorite target, Kelvin Benjamin, just left the field in pain after having his left leg bent back underneath him as he was tackled. He has been taken to the locker room after a sideline examination. The Panthers’ offensive will need Christian McCaffrey to start making big plays and for someone else to emerge if Benjamin is also going to miss time.

