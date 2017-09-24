Richard Sherman Drilled Marcus Mariota With a Dirty, Late Hit Out of Bounds

Richard Sherman, who was flagged three times on one play earlier in the game, drilled Marcus Mariota with one of the dirtiest hits of 2017. It was more than just a late hit out of bounds – it was a player leaving his feet to take out a franchise QB near the bench.

It’s dangerous and sets a terrible precedent. The cheap shot set off a fracas on the sideline, which sadly resulted in “off-setting penalties.” Which is a joke. Why wasn’t Sherman ejected? He’ll be fined, but so what?

The referees botched this one, badly. The Titans settled for a field goal.