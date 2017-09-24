Rookie Xander Schauffele Wins TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas Locks Up FedExCup and POY

Xander Schauffele, who was a Web.com Tour member last season, came out of nowhere to win the TOUR Championship by one stroke at East Lake on Sunday. Schauffele is the first PGA Tour rookie to win the final FedExCup Playoff event and a sign that the young guys on the Tour are making a statement.

The rookie collects $3.5 million with his second place in the FedExCup standings and a win in the final playoff event. He also earned himself a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Justin Thomas, who had a remarkable season that includes five wins, a PGA Tour record 59, and a major win at the PGA Championship, locked up the FedExCup trophy on Sunday, along with a $10 million bonus.

Thomas also solidified himself as the player of the year with his performance at East Lake.