Seahawks and Titans Both Stayed in the Locker Room for the National Anthem

As National Anthem protests have taken center stage on this NFL Sunday, the Seahawks and Titans both opted to stay in the locker room before their game in Nashville today:

No players on the field during the anthem for Titans vs. Seahawks pic.twitter.com/6NEEJA7h1B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2017

Prior to their protests, the teams released these statements:

And the Titans:

“As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn’t be misconstrued as unpatriotic.”

Surely, this is a broader story that is not going away any time soon. In vehemently calling against NFL Anthem protests, President Trump inspired much more of them.