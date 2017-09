Cesaro, in a tag match with Sheamus against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, got sent by Ambrose off the turnbuckle in what initially appeared to be a relatively routine move. But, he came up and his front teeth were missing. He nonetheless continued in the match, which at press time, is still going.

