VIDEO: Marcus Cooper Showboating Blunder Costs Bears a TD

The Bears blocked a Steelers field goal as the first half expired. Cornerback Marcus Cooper scooped the ball and ran for what would have been a sure score. However, he stopped running a couple yards short of the end zone, and Steelers tight end Vance McDonald caught him and caused a fumble.

After review, the Bears got one more play from inside the one, because the Steelers illegally batted the ball out of the end zone. The Bears, after a false start, wound up kicking a 24-yard field goal to go into halftime up 17-7.