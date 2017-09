With the Bengals facing 3rd-and-8, Tony Romo circled Packers’ rookie safety Josh Jones, and said, “Head’s up for pressure from the top.” Like clockwork, Green Bay brought a blitz, and Jones sacked Andy Dalton.

“Well, there’s one QB in the building who saw it,” quipped Jim Nantz.

It goes without saying at this point that Romo is must-see TV.