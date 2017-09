You remember Vlade Divac for his sound footwork, ability to induce offensive fouls from his opponents, and the fact he was traded for Kobe Bryant in 1996.

But the kids at this basketball camp are going to remember him as a very large magician.

Vlade Dade he likes to party / Hits reverse half-court shots and surprises everybody

If you spend any time around basketball players, you know how good they all are at these kinds of shots, which they practice constantly. And yet it never ceases to amaze me.