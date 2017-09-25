Bills Stadium Worker Quits After Players Protested Anthem

Buffalo NBC affiliate WGRZ has a story up now about Bills stadium worker Erich Nikischer, who quit his job after several players on the team, including LeSean McCoy, protested the National Anthem yesterday:

Man quits stadium job after Bills protest https://t.co/IQ1mb3CiEu pic.twitter.com/Ued7KBIvU2 — WGRZ (@WGRZ) September 25, 2017

“I waited until the National Anthem ended, I took off my shirt, threw my Bills hat on the ground, walked out,” Nikischer told the station. “During the National Anthem…the song that is about our country, our veterans that fight and die for us, it’s just something I feel you shouldn’t disrespect that way,” he said. “I believe people have the right to protest; I just don’t believe that’s the proper venue for it.”

He said he will “never set foot” in the stadium again.

Suffice to say, there are a lot of people who agree with Nikischer’s interpretation of the protests, and lots of others who feel it falls under the purview of free speech and that protesting the Anthem does not mean one is protesting the troops. (Dunno whether or not you especially care but I’m personally in the latter camp.)

This dialog is not going anywhere anytime soon.