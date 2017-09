Carson Palmer initially appeared to hit JJ Nelson for a long pass down the sidelines, but upon replay it was clear to anyone with eyes that Nelson did not maintain control all the way to ground. The officials ruled it an incomplete pass, and Bruce Arians challenged it, effectively wasting a timeout down a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Whether this will hurt Arizona’s chances to win the game remains to be seen, but for a purported offensive genius this was an egregious decision.