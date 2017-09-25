Jessie James Decker Says Eric Decker Was Tricked Into Being in Titans Locker Room During Anthem, Didn't Know It Was Game Time

Jessie James Decker told TMZ that her husband, Eric Decker, wide receiver with the Tennessee Titans, did not want to be part of any national anthem demonstration, and that the team made a decision without his knowledge.
“My husband was not made aware it was time to go out for the game. Unfortunately a decision was made for him without him knowing,” James Decker told TMZ.
One of my favorite things to do is sing the national anthem. I think about my dad, my uncles, my cousins, both grandfathers who fought in the Vietnam war. I think about how my grandfather paw paw Tim would ask me to sing this song for him every time I saw him and how he would make me turn the other way to sing it so he could just weep and cry as hard as he wanted because it meant so much to him. I think about all of our troops I got to visit with and spend time with in the Middle East when I went over seas to sing for them. I think about all of the men crying because they missed their wives so much, or the man telling me he hadn't seen his baby girl yet since she was born. When I sing this song I think about them. This song is about them. It's not about me. That's what I think about every time I sing it. I love our country so much. And we should all love and respect each other because this is the greatest country in the world. I see the love. I see the unity in all walks of life on a daily basis and It makes me so proud to be an American….. so In the words of Forrest Gump. That's all I have to say about that.
She also took to Instagram to post her views on the topic.
The public reporting that both the Seahawks and Titans would remain in the locker room during the national anthem came more than an hour before kickoff. I suppose it’s possible that Decker had no idea when the game started but we’ll have to see if anything else comes of this story.
Comments