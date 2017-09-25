Jessie James Decker Says Eric Decker Was Tricked Into Being in Titans Locker Room During Anthem, Didn't Know It Was Game Time

Jessie James Decker told TMZ that her husband, Eric Decker, wide receiver with the Tennessee Titans, did not want to be part of any national anthem demonstration, and that the team made a decision without his knowledge.

“My husband was not made aware it was time to go out for the game. Unfortunately a decision was made for him without him knowing,” James Decker told TMZ.

She also took to Instagram to post her views on the topic.

The public reporting that both the Seahawks and Titans would remain in the locker room during the national anthem came more than an hour before kickoff. I suppose it’s possible that Decker had no idea when the game started but we’ll have to see if anything else comes of this story.