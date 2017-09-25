Josh Norman Calls Out Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree After Raiders Beatdown

In one of the most puzzling offensive outputs of 2017, the Raiders could only muster 128 yards, a meek 2.7 ypp, and went 0-for-11 on 3rd down in an ugly loss to the Redskins.

And then the fun began. Here’s what Washington cornerback Josh Norman said about Oakland’s star receivers, Michael Crabtree (1 catch, 7 yards) and Amari Cooper (1 catch, 6 yards):

“You don’t come in here and say what you’re going to put up on somebody. 200 yards? Did he even catch two balls? He only caught one, huh. Don’t come out here and tell me what you’re going to do. Show me. You’re gonna have to run through me to get that and we ain’t lettin’ that happen. So whatever that young cat said, Coop, go on and take it back.” “Crabtree, I have nothing to say to you… Sherm was right. He say he was sorry, but I don’t think he was sorry. I think he sucked.”

The Redskins are 2-1 and travel to Kansas City for a Monday game against the Chiefs next week. Unfortunately, we won’t get the much-anticipated Josh Norman-Odell Beckham showdowns until late November and then New Year’s Eve.