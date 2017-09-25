Josh Norman Emotionally Rips Donald Trump's Criticism Of NFL Players

Josh Norman had an emotional reaction to President Donald Trump’s comments about NFL players protesting during the national anthem. After Washington smoked the Oakland Raiders 27-10 Sunday night, Norman went on at length about Trump’s comments.

Here’s video of Norman’s response:

An emotional Josh Norman reacts to Trumps latest comments. “Am I American?” Watch the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/7XBnRGIXSV — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) September 25, 2017

Man that’s powerful. Norman apparently went on for about 20 minutes and at one point waived off a Washington team official who was looking to break up the media scrum.

One of the key quotes was the following:

“It’s not about the flag. It’s not. It’s not about anything like that. It’s not about black and white. It’s about what we are being faced with right now, and that’s being teared down, from in the White House, behind the podium, behind the presidency of the United States of America. That can’t go down. … That’s just disrespectful. That’s appalling, man. If he calls someone an SOB? How you call someone that? That’s their right to do, you know what I mean?”

He then responded to the idea that players should stay out of politics:

“How you stay in your lane when you’re called out directly? We ain’t got nothing to do with politics. We ain’t got nothing to do with the podium. We’re chilling. We’re doing our jobs. We’re doing it professionally, the best way we can. Providing for our family in this country just like everybody else. He has a job to do, I have a job to do. … So why are you gonna come at us? We did nothing to you but do what we thought was right — not what we thought, what we know was right in the Constitution. Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? “Come on, man. (There are) bigger problems in this world than worrying about what we do as we take our knee, and what is our Constitutional right. Like, that is sad man. It’s a sad day in America when that happens. All this stuff that’s going on, and you’re worried about a sport? You’re worried about us? Come on man. That’s an atrocity. Therefore if you come at us in that way, we can get political very fast. So you have 1,800 men on your back now. Good luck with that.”

Norman also noted his grandfather fought in the U.S. Army and that he had previously given Trump the benefit of the doubt. Then he finished with this:

“The thing is, I promise you that next time there is voting or anything about it, we will be the first in line for whatever comes up. Because this right here is not acceptable. And I’m kind of getting a little choked up right now because I strongly feel about it because as a man in this country. … “We had to do something and take a stand, and our moment was now. It starts here. Fifty states, this is the Capital of the United States, of the free world. So it starts here. It starts with us. And we had to do something about it.”

Well, we know where Josh Norman stands on this issue, and it seems most of the NFL is with him.