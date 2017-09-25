Katie Kearney's Golf/Instagram Game is Still Impressive

Model, and former Miss Missouri winner, Katie Kearney, is an avid golfer. She has been featured on this site before (see link below), and because it’s been a while since she’s been seen on here we thought now would be a good time to go ahead and feature her again.

Katie’s dad was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round in 1972. He played roughly 10 seasons, most of them for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kearney has good form in the video below as she hits a ball on the beach before a wave comes crashing in.

You can take the girl off the golf course but can't take the golf out of the girl 💞 @albusgolf #ecobioball A post shared by Katie Kearney 🌎 (@katiekearney) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:56am PDT