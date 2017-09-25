Mike Francesa's Latest Odell Beckham Rant Is Another Surgical Takedown of Giants Brass

Here’s Mike Francesa today, delivering a passionate and methodical obliteration of “selfish” @OBJ_3 and his spineless #NYG organization. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fU0Lttf6Ws — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 26, 2017

Mike Francesa, who, sadly, has less than three months left at WFAN, has long had it out for Odell Beckham Jr.’s behavior (three notable examples below). In the latest installment, he took the task of Giants ownership, GM, and coaching staff for standing idly by while Beckham picks up unnecessary penalties and vows to not change.

HE HAS YOU BAMBOOZLED!

