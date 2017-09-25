Roundup: Athletes vs Fans on Social Media; Kylie Jenner is Pregnant; & Arkansas Teacher Arrested for Sex with Four Students

Kylie Jenner, who is now pregnant … Arkansas teacher arrested for having sex with four high school students … should Jimmy Kimmel leave the health care policy talk to the experts? … “This Worm Has Gone 18 Million Years Without Sex, And We Now Know Its Secret” … upon further review, NFL ratings were not down for 2016 … when you owe the IRS $14 million, like Nicolas Cage did, you appear in all sorts of bad movies for money … when you hear me say the “new normal” when talking about TV ratings or website traffic, this is what I mean … David Carr was a very good mentor for young journalists before his 2015 passing … “How Matt Drudge became the pipeline for Russian propaganda” …
On NFL QBs, and how athletes need to deal with the good and bad from social media. My Fox Sports Radio show. [Podcast]
If you went to bed early, the Raiders didn’t rally. Washington rolled ’em, 27-10, in one of the most surprisingly dominant games of the season. [Washington Times]
A prescient piece last week asked if Saquon Barkley vs Ezekiel Elliott was really a thing. Then Barkley dominated Saturday and … [Yahoo Sports]
Welcome to ownership, Derek Jeter: He made the team President (who is getting fired) fire some folks in the front office. [Miami Herald]
A dying breed in sports media: High school sports writers. [LA Times]
The behind-the-scenes story of Nebraska buying out its AD, Shawn Eichorst. [Omaha.com]
Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford are buddies, and apparently, dominate church league basketball? [ESPN]
People got angry at Anthony Randolph after he had a squabble with Kristaps Porzingis this month in the EuroBasket tournament. Video below. [Undefeated]
An entire Seattle high school football team took a knee during the national anthem. [Q13 Fox]
I knew the Steelers would be in trouble, but a loss in Chicago?
There’s the tussle.
Sports Illustrated, now releasing these type of videos year round?
