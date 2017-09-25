The New England Patriots Are On Pace to Break the 2012 Saints Record For Yards Allowed in a Season

The New England Patriots have given up 95 points through 3 games this season. That’s worst in the league. Last season the Patriots gave up 250 points total which was best in the league.

The Patriots have also given up the most yards in the NFL through three weeks. They’re on pace to give up 7,376 yards this season. The 2012 New Orleans Saints set the 16-game record by giving up 7,042 yards.

Joe Flacco and Colin Kaepernick were the quarterbacks in the Super Bowl nearly five years ago. They combined for 589 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception in that game. Flacco threw 3 of those touchdowns and Kaepernick threw the interception. Through three games this season Joe Flacco has thrown for 366 yards. Flacco has 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions.

The backup quarterbacks in that Super Bowl were Alex Smith and Tyrod Taylor. Smith has thrown for 774 yards, 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions this season. Taylor has 562 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 pick.

The only other quarterback on either of those rosters was Scott Tolzien. Tolzien started Week 1 for the Colts and lost his job before the game ended. He threw for 128 yards and averaged 7.11 YPA.

Joe Flacco is averaging 122 yards a game and 5.3 YPA. He also has the second-worst total QB rating in the NFL. If you held a draft of all the QBs involved in Super Bowl XLVII, would Flacco go higher than 4th? It would probably depend on how familiar he was with the teams drafting.

Jared Goff averaged 5.3 yards per attempt last season. This year he leads the NFL with 10.09 yards per attempt. No one has averaged 10+ YPA since the 1950’s. Greatest Show on Turf-era Kurt Warner managed 9.9 YPA in 2000. If Jared Goff sets the record for highest YPA in NFL history and no one is around to see it, did it happen?

The Los Angeles Rams lead the league with 107 points scored through 3 games this season. That’s best in the league. Last season the Rams scored 224 points total which was worst in the league.

So much for the Jets tanking. With a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday they have five 0-3 teams (San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns) ahead of them for the title of worst team.

Only two teams remain unbeaten through three weeks – the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs.

Kareem Hunt has 538 all-purpose yards through 3 games. He has 403 rushing yards. Only 6 teams have more rushing yards than Kareem Hunt.

Blake Bortles had one of the best games of his career on Sunday. He completed 64.5% of his passes and threw for 244 yards.