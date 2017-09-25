Tom Brady Called Donald Trump's Comments "Divisive"

Tom Brady made his regular appearance on Kirk & Callahan Monday morning and was asked about Donald Trump’s comments . Via WEEI:

“Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive,” Brady said. “Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, ‘Oh, that is wrong. That is right.’ I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust.”

Read Brady’s full thoughts on football and unity and getting along with teammates on WEEI.com.

You have to assume that Donald Trump’s relationship with the New England Patriots may be on thin ice at this point. First Brady wasn’t allowed to visit the White House because of a decade-plus-old relationship with Ivanka Trump. Now Brady and Robert Kraft are forced to publicly disagree wtih Trump. Just kidding. Those guys are still OK!

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017