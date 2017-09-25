WATCH: Gregg Popovich Calls Donald Trump 'Delusional' At Spurs Media Day

Gregg Popovich has long been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and he didn’t hesitate to unload on the president Monday. At San Antonio Spurs media day, Popovich was asked about Trump’s comments concerning NFL players kneeling for the national anthem. He did not hold back.

Here are his full comments:

Popovich maintained that he and the Spurs supported the rights of their players to speak out for causes that matter to them. So far most owners and executives in sports have joined him in that message.