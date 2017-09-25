You're Fired: How the Nation's Fantasy Football Owners Handled Sunday's Protests

Sunday predictably brought widespread protests throughout the NFL. Emotion was real and raw, with the highest office in the land keeping close tabs on the situation and weighing in 140 characters at a time. The protests manifest around the playing of the national anthem but are a response to important and contentious social issues.

They are of paramount real-world import whether a viewer prefers sticking to sports or not. In the wake of their expansion, citizens of this country must wake up and confront a new environment and, hopefully, find some sort of positive solution by working together.

That, of course, is dwarfed in importance by a different issue.

What the heck are fantasy football owners supposed to do about all these players kneeling?

Well, some took a hard principled stand, cutting players they don’t actually own from teams that don’t actually exist.

Courtesy @BigDSports19, this NFL fantasy league hero followed Trump's lead and fired nonexistent players from a nonexistent team. pic.twitter.com/4RfyLRHeif — Vs. (@JFD8) September 24, 2017

A guy just quit my fantasy football league because he couldn't support people who won't stand for the anthem.

— Brandon michael (@LezBMike) September 25, 2017

lol my dad dropped every person on his fantasy team that knelt for the national anthem — Breanna Schneider (@breschneider22) September 25, 2017

I want a list of all the big NFL stars who didn't stand for the anthem today so I'll know not to use them in fantasy anymore! Who's with me? — Trevor Sherman (@TrevorSherman1) September 24, 2017

If you kneel during the national anthem you're not starting on my fantasy team — Kyle Sudberry (@KyleSudberry) September 25, 2017

If you take a knee during the anthem, I'm cutting you from my fantasy football team. IDGAF. 🇺🇸 — Deplorable'Sarcasm (@EmperorSarcasm) September 24, 2017

Forever benching the guys who kneel on my fantasy team — Paxton Page (@PaxtonPage22) September 24, 2017

That's it any player that doesn't stand for the anthem will no longer play on my fantasy team. — Matt (@mattkaz4548) September 25, 2017

If one includes those who didn’t come out of the locker room for the anthems, 23 percent of the league did not stand. There should be a flurry of activity either on the waiver wire or through trades to fill these needs.

Other owners went the other way, promising to severe ties with anyone who didn’t participate in the protests.

Anyone on my fantasy team doesn’t kneel im dropping them. Pressure is on @AaronRodgers12 — Browns 13-3 (@JCAirplane) September 24, 2017

Dropping everyone on my fantasy team who doesn't kneel today. — Allison Houbein (@AllisonHoubein) September 24, 2017

For the record, Rodgers didn’t kneel so he’s gone. So is Tom Brady and a spate of other top-of-the-line quarterbacks.

Another significant subset is owners who either judge the merits of the protests against on-field performance or promise to reserve judgement until the point total drops below an acceptable level.

Anyone can kneel during the national anthem, it's a given right. Except for @CutonDime25 cause he couldn't even get me 14 points in fantasy — Kevin McDermot (@kevin_mcdermot) September 24, 2017

I don't care if they dance the Macarena during the anthem as long as they put up the fantasy points I need to beat win my league. https://t.co/LmS8Cy5rjc — Wylie Kuhn (@wyliekuhn) September 25, 2017

Don't care whether you stand or kneel for the National Anthem. I just care if you can get me 25+ fantasy points or not. — Dylan (@The_Dylan_Lane) September 24, 2017

Idgf if u kneel sit stand whatever just score me a ton of fantasy points and we will be good — jimmyboy® (@Lil__yimmy) September 24, 2017

Players that kneel during the anthem AND don’t score any fantasy points for me, that’s where I draw the line!!! #hellowaiverwire — Stacy Russell (@WooPig74) September 24, 2017

Lesean McCoy can stretch during the national anthem when he gets me more than 13 fantasy points — JJ (@j_squared____) September 25, 2017

As long as my fantasy football team performs they can do whatever they want during the national anthem — Jason Silva (@Jason_Silva559) September 25, 2017

I don't care if you kneel or stand as long as you score me some fantasy points. #ineedawin — Chris Glass (@Chris_G_89) September 25, 2017

And finally, there’s a faction of people out there legitimately upset that the protests and Donald Trump’s continued involvement in response have distracted from the important stuff like fantasy football.

Disgraceful. Instead of talkin 🏉, TD’s & Fantasy #’s we’re talkin bout more & more disrespectful dopes who kneel. This shit’s outta hand. — Matthew Smithers (@MaddMatt118) September 24, 2017

There’s a very real likelihood that fantasy football owners will continue to grapple with an ethical quandary next week and, perhaps, for the foreseeable future.

The president got right to work re-litigating the controversy this morning.

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Anyone who thinks the kneeling is going to suddenly cease without a change of behavior from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is mistaken. These are strange times and could get stranger. And more trying for those conflicted fantasy football owners out there.