Angry People Are Protesting NFL Protests in Seemingly Ruinous Ways

NFL protests are making people very upset and those people are protesting the protests. According to the Associated Press, one South Carolina restaurant decided they wouldn’t show NFL games until “all players pay respect to the American flag and the country.”

This came with a strongly-worded – and since deleted – Facebook post. Apparently the Dallas Cowboys did something right in the owner’s eyes, even if many still disagreed. Either way, this is a dumb stance to take because not a single NFL player gives a flying kneel about this restaurant.

Then we have the fire chief who called Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin a n-word on Facebook. Soon-to-be-former chief Paul Smith was out of the country on vacation when the Steelers ruined it so badly by standing in a tunnel that he took to social media to share a racial slur. He has said he is “embarrassed” and apologized.

Then you have people like this guy. Watch as he talks about respect while holding up his middle finger. Listen as he tells Roger Goodell and the Green Bay Packers “f–k you” while he burns hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise. He was obviously unaware that his team’s owner came out strongly against the anthem protests.

A Packers fan becomes an ex-Packers fan today. It was his decision. I never thought I would see the day a Packers fan burns their gear. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/arKOcaENgv — Derek Utley (@DerekUtleyCEO) September 25, 2017

Here’s another montage of more fans burning things.

