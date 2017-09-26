NFL USA Today Sports

Carson Wentz Owes Jake Elliott His Game Check After 61-Yard Field Goal

NFL

Jake Elliott became famous on Sunday when the rookie kicker blasted a 61-yard bomb for the Philadelphia Eagles as time expired. That kick gave his team a win over the New York Giants. It turns out, he may have earned himself some extra cash with that long boot.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was mic’d up during the game and was caught claiming that he’d give Elliott his game check for the week if the 22-year-old made the kick. Well, he did.

Check it out:

Wentz now owes Elliott $31,764.71 according to Mike Garafolo.

That would be Wentz’s $540,000 base salary divided by 17, which comes out to the number Garfolo posted.

Come on, Carson. Time to pay up.

