Roundup: Early Shark-Detection Technology; Speak Nicely to Bears; & Searching for Tim Lincecum

Candice Swanepoel, a model … great piece here on Jaleel White, who has a new TV show coming out … “Southern California Beaches Consider Implementing Early Shark-Detection Technology” … Anthony Weiner got 21 months in prison for sexting a 15-year old girl … “2 accused of recruiting prostitute via Snapchat in Las Vegas” … so there are a lot of young people who don’t watch any traditional TV? … “The Story Behind the Greatest Internet Recipe Comment of All Time” … this is three years old, but fascinating: The World’s Most Persecuted Minority … hard pass: “The meatless burger, for meat lovers” … as someone who spent time in the magazine industry, it’s sad to see the end of an era …

On NFL QBs, and how athletes need to deal with the good and bad from social media. My Fox Sports Radio show. [Podcast]

Dak had a monster 4th quarter and Bruce Arians struggled coaching the 2nd half and the Cowboys won and covered, 28-17. [Star-Telegram]

Here’s a nice piece on the 3rd best player on the Rockets, Trevor Ariza. [94 Feet Report]

If you’re wondering what’s going on with ESPN and the ACC Network … the updates don’t sound all that good. [News & Observer]

Aaron Judge hit his 50th homer for the Yankees, further bolstering his MVP case. [NYDN]

Searching for Tim Lincecum. Good piece. He’s kind of … vanished. [Mercury News]

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

There’s a 13-year old middle school basketball player who is 6-foot-7. His name is Emoni Bates. [AP]

He asked bears to politely leave … and they did!

I’m not a mean tweets guy, but I did laugh at loud at the Michael Keaton line.

Here’s a high school fight where – and it’s tough to tell who to root for – a roundhouse kicks ends it.