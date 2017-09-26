Roundup: Early Shark-Detection Technology; Speak Nicely to Bears; & Searching for Tim Lincecum

Candice Swanepoel, a model … great piece here on Jaleel White, who has a new TV show coming out … “Southern California Beaches Consider Implementing Early Shark-Detection Technology” … Anthony Weiner got 21 months in prison for sexting a 15-year old girl … “2 accused of recruiting prostitute via Snapchat in Las Vegas” … so there are a lot of young people who don’t watch any traditional TV? … “The Story Behind the Greatest Internet Recipe Comment of All Time” … this is three years old, but fascinating: The World’s Most Persecuted Minority … hard pass: “The meatless burger, for meat lovers” … as someone who spent time in the magazine industry, it’s sad to see the end of an era …
On NFL QBs, and how athletes need to deal with the good and bad from social media. My Fox Sports Radio show. [Podcast]
Dak had a monster 4th quarter and Bruce Arians struggled coaching the 2nd half and the Cowboys won and covered, 28-17. [Star-Telegram]
Here’s a nice piece on the 3rd best player on the Rockets, Trevor Ariza. [94 Feet Report]
If you’re wondering what’s going on with ESPN and the ACC Network … the updates don’t sound all that good. [News & Observer]
Aaron Judge hit his 50th homer for the Yankees, further bolstering his MVP case. [NYDN]
Searching for Tim Lincecum. Good piece. He’s kind of … vanished. [Mercury News]
There’s a 13-year old middle school basketball player who is 6-foot-7. His name is Emoni Bates. [AP]
He asked bears to politely leave … and they did!
I’m not a mean tweets guy, but I did laugh at loud at the Michael Keaton line.
Here’s a high school fight where – and it’s tough to tell who to root for – a roundhouse kicks ends it.
