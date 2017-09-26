Dwyane Wade Won't Make Cavs Much Better, But It Should Be Fun

Dwyane Wade has made his decision, and will reportedly sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers on Wednesday. Wade won’t be a piece that will make the Cavs markedly better, but in re-teaming up with good friend LeBron James, he could make this season fun in Cleveland.

Wade was bought-out by the Chicago Bulls over the weekend and was reportedly interested in playing for the Cavs, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat. He chose to rejoin LeBron, who teamed up with him in Miami to win four Eastern Conference titles and two NBA championships during a four-year stretch from 2010 through 2014.

The 35-year-old Wade is eligible to sign a one-year, $2.3 million contract.

During one season with the Bulls in 2016-17, Wade averaged a career-low 29.9 minutes, while posting 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. His PER of 18.55 was the lowest he’s posted since his rookie year in 2003-04 (17.61). He’s clearly a declining player at this point in his career.

The Cavs certainly needed help and if Wade is willing to accept a spot as a role player, he may be able to provide them a boost. If he expects to be a focal point, Wade could be in for a rude awakening. He’s not the player he once was and must come to terms with that.

Other than James, the entire “Banana Boat crew” will be on new teams this year. Carmelo Anthony was traded to the Thunder, Chris Paul wound up on the Houston Rockets and now Wade has joined LeBron with the Cavs. This season should be fascinating for that foursome.